Condor Gold PLC - Gold exploration company with operations focused on Nicaragua - Raises GBP851,999 via the issue of 5.7 million new shares at GBP0.15 per share. Says the shares were largely issued to existing shareholders. Adds that this increases its total funds raised to GBP1.9 million following the sale of assets on December 5.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC - London-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and sale of breakthrough cannabis-based medicines - Says it has raised GBP2.0 million via the placing of 1.7 million new shares at 115 pence each, a 5.5% premium to its closing price on December 11. Says the proceeds of the placing will be used for additional working capital. Chief Executive James Short says: "Following the signing of our first three supply contracts this year, and the imminent delivery of the first shipments to our UK customers, we have taken the opportunity to secure GBP2.0 million of additional working capital at an attractive issue price compared to the current one. The company is now well funded to deliver on its current commitments."

Kerry Group PLC - Tralee, Ireland-based firm - Says it has agreed to acquire part of the global lactase enzyme business of Chr Hansen Holding AS and Novozymes AS, covering certain trade and assets of the former, and 100% of Nuocheng Trillion Food Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Novozymes. Says the business includes NOLA products, and "enhances Kerry's biotechnology solutions capability following the acquisitions of c-LEcta and Enmex". The acquisitions referred to were made in 2021. Notes that it will pay EUR150 million, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2024.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC - London-based investment firm - Says it received 24.88% negative votes from shareholders against resolution 12 at its annual general meeting on July 4. Says a "constructive exchange of views is ongoing", after contacting dissenting shareholders. Resolution 12 was for the company to continue as an investment trust for a further five years.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd - Oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins in South Africa, Namibia, and Guyana - Says it must obtain shareholder approval for its 100%-owned subsidiary Azinam Ltd to farm-out a 6.25% participating interest in Block 3B/4B offshore South Africa to Oil SA Corp. Says a resolution to approve the farm-out is to be included in its AGM. Says its AGM is set to be held on December 29.

