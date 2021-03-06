Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China Jan-Feb crude oil imports climb 4% on solid fuel demand

03/06/2021 | 10:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports for the first two months of 2021 reached 89.57 million tonnes, up 4.1% from a year ago and up 9.5% from the same period in 2019, bolstered by solid fuel demand and expanded refining capacity in the country.

Shipment of crude oil in January and February is equivalent to 11.08 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data published on Sunday by the General Administration of Customs. Customs did not reveal a break down for individual months.

Crude oil imports were disrupted early last year as the COVID-19 outbreak, first detected in the central Chinese central city of Wuhan, and subsequent lockdowns halted port operations and reduced fuel demand.

Fresh clusters of domestic coronavirus infections and Beijing's curbs on holiday travel early this year could dent oil demand by as much as 400,000 barrels a day this quarter, but analysts do not expect this to derail the recovery in fuel consumption.

China raised non-state crude oil import quotas by 20% this year after the launch of new refining facilities at mega-refineries including Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC) and Shenghong Petrochemical.

Purchases of crude are set to slow in the second quarter after the Brent price benchmark hit a 13-month high, cooling demand and capping refiners' margins as they prepare to shut for planned maintenance.

China's natural gas imports rose 17.4% to 20.80 million tonnes for the first two months from a year ago, as cold snaps boosted demand for winter heating fuel. Imports over the same period in 2019 were 17.36 million tonnes.

Exports of China's refined oil products rose 1.9% for the January-February period from a year earlier to 10.96 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about WTI
03/06China's Jan-Feb soybean imports in 2021 fall slightly on cargo delay
RE
03/06China Jan-Feb crude oil imports climb 4% on solid fuel demand
RE
03/06Senate Democrats Overcome Impasse, Reach Agreement to Advance Covid-19 Relief..
DJ
03/06HOLLYWOOD RENEWS LOVE FOR WESTERNS : The Good, the Bad and the Binge-Worthy
DJ
03/06Spike in Canada exports to U.S. leads to surprise January trade surplus
RE
03/05Pertamina aims to start green refinery operations by end 2021
RE
03/05Venezuela to introduce 1-million-bolivar bill as inflation persists
RE
03/05AMERICAN AIRLINES  : Air 737 MAX declared emergency after engine shutdown, lands..
RE
03/05AMERICAN AIRLINES  : Flight With Boeing 737 MAX Lands Safely After Mechanical Is..
DJ
03/05Canada unveils greenhouse gas reduction credits to boost carbon trading marke..
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ