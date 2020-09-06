China's August crude oil imports rise 13% y/y

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in August rose 12.6% from a year earlier, down from record-high levels but still buoyed by hefty purchases made earlier this year when prices collapsed and as cargoes delayed by congestion clear customs at Chinese ports.

Crude oil arrivals were 47.48 million tonnes last month, equivalent to 11.18 million barrels per day (bpd), data released by the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

That was much less than the previous record of 12.94 million bpd set in June, but remain higher than the average level of 10.11 million bpd last year. (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)