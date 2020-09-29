China's Dekun Energy opens 2 mln cubic metres crude oil storage warehouse

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) -
* China's Dekun Energy, a subsidiary of Shandong Huaxin
Industry
and Trade Group, has opened a crude oil storage warehouse with
total storage capacity of 2 million cubic metres in Chinese
eastern port city of Rizhao.
* The new warehouse will add to Huaxin's current storage
capacity
of 2.2 million cubic metres, making it China's largest private
oil storage firm, said the company in a statement.
* Dekun's storage will serve as bonded warehouse and would
help
boost crude oil reserve capacity in the region.
* Chinese refiners and port operators have been accelerating
plans
to build storage facilities in China's oil refining hub
Shandong.
