Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
China's Dekun Energy opens 2 mln cubic metres crude oil storage warehouse

09/29/2020 | 12:27am EDT

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* China's Dekun Energy, a subsidiary of Shandong Huaxin Industry and Trade Group, has opened a crude oil storage warehouse with total storage capacity of 2 million cubic metres in Chinese eastern port city of Rizhao.

* The new warehouse will add to Huaxin's current storage capacity of 2.2 million cubic metres, making it China's largest private oil storage firm, said the company in a statement.

* Dekun's storage will serve as bonded warehouse and would help boost crude oil reserve capacity in the region.

* Chinese refiners and port operators have been accelerating plans to build storage facilities in China's oil refining hub Shandong. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.64% 42.23 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
WTI -0.49% 40.352 Delayed Quote.-34.65%
