China's March crude oil imports up 21% yoy but slowing ahead of maintenance season

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports
jumped 21% in March from a low base of comparison a year earlier
as refiners ramped up operation amid robust fuel demand
post-COVID-19, though purchases slowed ahead of the maintenance
season.
The world's top crude oil buyer imported 49.66 million
tonnes last month, equivalent to 11.69 million barrels per day
(bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed on
Tuesday.
March imports were down from 11.73 million bpd in February.
For the first quarter, arrivals totalled 139.23 million
tonnes, or 11.29 million bpd. That compared to 10.2 million bpd
over the same period a year earlier.
Refineries were maintaining high operational rates in March
before the maintenance season, which typically kicks off in
April.
An expanded refining capacity and a seasonal pickup in
demand as infrastructure projects resumed from the winter break
and farmers starting spring sowing also supported the increased
crude imports.
Energy consultancy FGE estimated that refining margins at
independent refineries in Shandong, the refining hub in China,
rose $5.6 and $7 per barrel for gasoline and diesel cracks,
respectively, in March from a month ago.
China's refined oil product exports for March rose 28.9%
from February to 6.83 million tonnes, but was still down from
7.26 million tonnes a year ago.
Fuel exports in the first quarter reached 17.79 million
tonnes, down 1.2% on year.
Natural gas imports, including piped and liquefied natural
gas (LNG), were 8.73 million tonnes in March, up 26.1% from a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christopher
Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)