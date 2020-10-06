China's crude oil party is finally winding up, now for hangover: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* GRAPHIC - China's crude oil imports vs Brent price: https://tmsnrt.rs/3llpw0z
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Oct 6 (Reuters) - China's five-month
crude oil party was still going strong in September, but is
winding down in October, leaving the industry to ponder just how
big the hangover is going to be.
September imports are estimated by Refinitiv Oil Research to
be 11.71 million barrels per day (bpd), the fifth straight month
that arrivals have exceeded 11 million bpd.
If the official customs data, due Oct. 13, is in line with
the Refinitiv figures, it would mean that the last five months
have been the strongest on record for China's crude imports,
including the record high of 12.9 million bpd in June.
It's no secret that the massive flows of crude to China came
as Chinese refiners went on a buying spree during the brief
price war in April between leading exporters and members of the
OPEC+ group, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Crude prices plunged to the lowest in 17 years in late April
after Saudi Arabia and Russia disagreed on whether to extend and
deepen output cuts in a bid to support prices.
The Saudis said they would sell as much oil as they could,
and the sheer volume of oil being made available, coupled with
the economic hit from the spreading novel coronavirus pandemic,
saw benchmark Brent futures drop as low as $15.98 a
barrel on April 22, some 78% down from this year's peak of
$71.75 in early January.
While the price war didn't persist, with OPEC+ agreeing to
extend and deepen output cuts, it did last long enough to give
refiners an opportunity to stock up with bargain-basement crude.
Congestion at Chinese ports meant that some vessels were
waiting to discharge for weeks, a factor that also extended the
run of record import volumes into September.
However, it appears the queue of tankers waiting to
discharge is finally easing, with Refinitiv saying only 4.2
million tonnes, or about 30.66 million barrels, remains waiting
to offload.
That's still enough to ensure October imports won't fall too
dramatically, but it's likely they will be lower, given the
lower volume of crude en route to China.
Refinitiv said September-loading volumes for China were
about 8.17 million bpd, well below the second quarter average of
11.87 million bpd.
This figure is for crude loaded onto tankers, and doesn't
include pipeline flows into China from neighbouring countries,
such as Russia.
BACK TO NORMAL?
It's therefore likely that from November onwards China's
crude imports will return to what could be described as more
"normal" levels, although it's also possible they may be softer
than usual given high inventory levels.
With China slowing crude purchases, the make-up of its
suppliers will become more important in determining the outlook
for the various crude price benchmarks.
In theory, China's appetite for light, sweet crudes such as
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent should be lower than for
medium and heavy grades given the configuration of many of its
refineries. This favours Middle East producers such as Saudi
Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.
There is some evidence for this, with imports from the
United States, the home of WTI, set to drop from a record of
around 838,000 bpd in September to an estimated 538,000 bpd in
October, according to Refinitiv data.
Meanwhile, China's imports from the Middle East have been
rising, with Refinitiv estimating flows of 5.2 million bpd in
September, up from 4.92 million bpd in August and 5.05 million
bpd in July.
Much of the increase has been supplied by Saudi Arabia, with
September imports estimated at 1.69 million bpd, up from 1.24
million bpd in August and 1.27 million bpd in July.
But the main issue for crude exporters is that they are
likely to be chasing a share of smaller demand from China, at a
time when imports by the other top consumers in Asia, such as
India and Japan, remain constrained by the ongoing economic
weakness caused by efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)