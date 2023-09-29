By Dan Molinski

Citgo Petroleum said Friday its oil refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, experienced an electricity disruption that is causing above-normal emissions of gas.

"The refinery experienced a sudden third-party power supply loss and subsequent flaring occurred," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the emissions began early Friday morning and could last until Saturday morning.

"Units are stabilizing and flaring remains ongoing at this time," the refinery said. "Operations personnel responded and [are] working diligently to restore stable refinery operations."

The 167,000-barrel-a-day capacity refinery has eastern and western plants near each other that together make up the Citgo Corpus Christi refinery. This incident happened at the eastern plant.

