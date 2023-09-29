Consumer companies rose after stronger-than-anticipated consumer spending data.

Americans increased their spending by 0.4% in August from a month earlier, according to the Commerce Department.

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the personal-consumption expenditures price index, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% last month, largely reflecting energy costs.

Core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose just 0.1% in August, the weakest monthly increase since 2020, the Commerce Department said Friday.

"It did come down from 4%, which is excellent -- even psychologically coming down from a higher number -- even though it was just a tad," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"Yet it's still high...the Fed's goal is 2%, so there's still a gulf. You also have another issue at play, and that is higher oil prices. We're not just talking about gasoline, it's manufacturing, any aspect of the economy that uses oil."

French prosecutors are investigating a deal between French billionaire Bernard Arnault and a Russian businessman for possible money laundering.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Sharpie maker Newell Brands and its former chief executive officer with misleading investors over financial-accounting practices, fining the company $12.5 million.

Shares of fashion firm Aritzia rallied after it posted an unanticipated rise in revenue in the latest quarter despite swinging to a loss and guiding for flat-to-lower revenue in the upcoming quarter.

