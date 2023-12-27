By Anthony Harrup

U.S. crude-oil inventories likely fell last week while gasoline and distillate stocks are expected to show modest builds, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

Commercial crude stocks are seen down by 2.4 million barrels to 441.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 22, according to the average estimate of eight analysts and traders. Estimates range from a draw of 1.2 million barrels to one of 3.4 million barrels.

The inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. EST Thursday, pushed back by onre day because of the Christmas holiday.

Gasoline inventories are expected to have increased by 100,000 barrels to 226.8 million barrels, with estimates ranging from a draw of 1.4 million barrels to a build of 2.2 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, mostly diesel fuel, are seen up by 700,000 barrels to 115.7 million barrels, with forecasts ranging from an increase of 2.6 million barrels to a decrease of 1.9 million.

Refinery capacity use is seen unchanged from a week earlier at 92.4%, with three respondents predicting an increase, three a decline and two making no forecast. Estimates range from an increase 0.8 percentage point to a decrease of a half percentage point.

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use Again Capital -3.4 -1.4 -1.9 0.8 Confluence Investment Management -2.7 0.5 2.0 -0.5 DTN -1.2 1.5 1.3 0.3 Excel Futures -2.4 2.2 1.0 -0.4 Spartan Capital Securities -1.6 -1.2 2.6 n/f Price Futures Group -3.0 -1.0 -1.0 -0.5 Ritterbusch and Associates -2.6 0.4 1.0 0.4 Tradition Energy -2.1 -0.1 0.3 n/f AVERAGE -2.4 0.1 0.7 unch

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

