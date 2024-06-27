By Giulia Petroni

Oil prices are forecast to stay around current levels in the second half and progressively soften early next year, a survey of analysts compiled by The Wall Street Journal showed.

Brent crude is estimated at $86.32 and $85.92 a barrel in the third and fourth quarters of 2024. In the first two quarters of next year, the international oil benchmark is expected to fall to $84.50 and $82.46 a barrel, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate is seen at $81.81 and $81.76 a barrel in the third and fourth quarter of this year, respectively, and at $80.33 and $78.25 a barrel in the first and second quarters of 2025.

Oil futures gained 1% on Thursday, supported by prospects of a tighter market balance due to the recent extension of output curbs by OPEC+ and summer travel demand, as well as heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Still, gains are capped by uncertainties over the timing and extent of interest-rate cuts in the U.S., with traders now focused on the next batch of inflation data--the Consumer Price Index--due on Friday for more cues into the Federal Reserve's next steps.

Brent crude currently trades around $85 a barrel, while WTI is around $81 a barrel.

According to the survey, prices are expected to fall even further in the third quarter of next year, with Brent at an average of $81.22 and the U.S. oil gauge at $76.94 a barrel.

