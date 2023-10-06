Shares of energy companies rose after a deal in the sector.

Exxon Mobil is closing in on a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources, a blockbuster takeover that could be worth roughly $60 billion and reshape the U.S. oil industry, The Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of Pioneer rose by more than 10%.

Oil futures have fallen sharply this week as concerns shifted from supply tightness to apparent demand destruction, amid indications that consumers were balking at rising gasoline prices.

Workers at two natural-gas facilities operated by Chevron in Australia have voted to restart industrial action, reigniting a dispute that has rattled global energy markets.

Energy giant Shell said it expects its third-quarter earnings to be boosted by stronger gas and chemical trading, while its production volumes are on track to meet targets.

