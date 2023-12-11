Shares of energy companies rose amid deal activity.

Occidental Petroleum agreed to buy closely held West Texas oil driller CrownRock for $10.8 billion, the latest in a series of deals involving major shale oil producers.

"Merger-and-acquisition activity has been pretty light this year, but perhaps we're starting to pick up some, especially in some of those areas that haven't done as well" such as the energy sector, said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

The Federal Trade Commission is reviewing Chevron and Exxon Mobil's proposed purchases of Hess, a player in the Bakken shale, and another major Permian Basin driller, Pioneer Natural Resources, respectively.

Oil futures rose modestly, breaking a seven-session losing streak.

The slump in oil is likely sending a signal about the outlook for global economy, said Joyce.

"Perhaps demand is off; maybe there's some sort of recession looming," the strategist said.

Countries pushing for a United Nations agreement to phase out fossil fuels saw their hopes dim as United Arab Emirates officials leading the talks dropped the idea in the final stretch of the climate conference here.

