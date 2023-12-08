Shares of energy companies rose sharply as oil futures rebounded.
Oil prices rose back above the psychologically significant $70 per barrel level but still slipped for the seventh consecutive week.
Hess shares rose even after reports the Federal Trade Commission was probing Chevron's $53 billion buyout deal for the oil explorer.
The FTC had previously opened a similar enquiry into Exxon Mobil's $60 billion deal to merge with Pioneer Natural Resources.
