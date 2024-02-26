Shares of energy companies rose as oil futures continued their recent up-swing.

Brent crude oil futures have topped $81 a barrel. One strategist said gains in oil futures are still relatively muted.

"If you had told me we're going to have these [Red Sea] shipping issues, have the Houthi [rebele attacks], have this Middle East conflict which could bubble over and expand, one would assume we start with a 100 handle," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"It still makes me scratch my head. Of course, you wonder whether, with increasing sanctions on Russia and some of their counterparts what would happen if there was more of a true blockade there."

Natural gas futures rallied 6.6% to $1.71 a million British thermal units, but remained depressed because of unseasonably warm weather in much of the U.S.

