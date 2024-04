Shares of energy companies fell slightly as traders discounted the risk of a full-blown war between Israel and Iran.

Globally tracked Brent crude futures fell for the fourth straight session.

Australian energy producer Santos said its oil and natural gas production fell by 7% in its latest quarter, after its operations were disrupted by bad weather and planned maintenance.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-24 1745ET