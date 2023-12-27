Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures, which gave back some of their Tuesday gains.

Oil futures hit their highest levels of the month after Houthi rebel militias claimed responsibility for a missile attack against the container ship MSC United VIII, and for an attempt to attack Israel with drones.

Energy infrastructure company Williams Cos inked a deal to buy a portfolio of Gulf Coast natural-gas storage assets from an affiliate of commodities-trading company Hartree Partners for $1.95 billion.

Drilling services company Boart Longyear has agreed to a takeover by American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VIII in a deal that values its stock at around $371 million.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-23 1733ET