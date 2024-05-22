Shares of energy companies fell in tandem with oil futures.

Oil futures dropped, to stretch losses into a third straight session, after official U.S. data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories, amplifying worries over the outlook for demand.

A group including Exxon Mobil shareholders is calling on its peers to vote against the oil company's chief executive officer and its lead independent director at the company's 2024 annual meeting.

Natural-gas futures closed at a four-month high.

05-22-24 1726ET