Energy Down as Oil Futures Plunge 12% -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures, which gave back a chunk of their recent gains amid hopes of de-escalation in the Ukraine War.

Oil futures fell 12% to $108.70 a barrel, the sharpest decline since November, though oil prices remain up by more than 45% for the year to date.

Many longer-dated futures contracts are priced around $80-a-barrel, suggesting market expectations for a temporary disruption from the Ukraine War, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

One catalyst for the oil selloff was growing optimism "that President Putin might try to avoid a long war," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1632ET