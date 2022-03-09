Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Energy Down as Oil Futures Plunge 12% -- Energy Roundup

03/09/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures, which gave back a chunk of their recent gains amid hopes of de-escalation in the Ukraine War.

Oil futures fell 12% to $108.70 a barrel, the sharpest decline since November, though oil prices remain up by more than 45% for the year to date.

Many longer-dated futures contracts are priced around $80-a-barrel, suggesting market expectations for a temporary disruption from the Ukraine War, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

One catalyst for the oil selloff was growing optimism "that President Putin might try to avoid a long war," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1632ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -12.68% 112.98 Delayed Quote.59.69%
WTI -11.92% 110.623 Delayed Quote.60.52%
All news about WTI
04:33pMaterials Surge as Volatility Seen Subsiding -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:32pEnergy Down as Oil Futures Plunge 12% -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:21pCERAWEEK-U.S. energy secretary urges companies to boost oil, gas output
RE
04:18pUS Stocks Rebound Wednesday as Crude Oil Prices Slide
MT
04:13pShell says force majeure issued at Scotford upgrader in western Canada
RE
04:08pU.S. weighs sanctions on Russian nuclear power supplier Rosatom -Bloomberg
RE
03:55pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Tumble After UAE Supports Increased Crude Oil Production
MT
03:47pBrazil holds off fuel subsidies for now, eying bill on state taxes, sources say
RE
03:37pCERAWEEK-U.S. Energy Secretary urges companies to boost oil, gas output
RE
03:21pLIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures slide on U.S., global economic fears
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish