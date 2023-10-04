Shares of energy companies fell alongside commodity futures as upward momentum in oil prices ground to a halt.

U.S.-traded oil futures slid 5.6% to $84.22 a barrel, the biggest percentage drop in more than a year, and gasoline futures slid to a 2023 low after a surprisingly large buildup in gasoline stockpiles.

Exxon Mobil shares saw their biggest retreat since March. Oil-and-gas explorer Devon Energy closed at its lowest level since late 2021.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles declined by 2.2 million barrels last week to 414.1 million barrels, and are now 5% below the five-year average, the EIA said.

