Shares of energy companies fell alongside oil futures.

U.S.-traded oil fell for the second straight session, as cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas eased fears of a wider conflict that could threaten crude supplies.

Natural-gas futures closed the month of April with gains of about 15% as traders bet on a slowdown in U.S. production ahead of the high-demand summer cooling season.

The energy sector remains one of the leading industry groups on the broad S&P 500, but pared gains in recent sessions. The sector is currently up roughly 10% for the year to date.

04-30-24 1734ET