Shares of energy companies fell as oil futures settled at multi-month lows. U.S.-traded oil futures fell 72 cents to $72.32 a barrel, the lowest settlement value since July 6.

It was the fourth straight decline for the Nymex front month contract, amounting to a loss of 7.1%.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the energy industry group of the S&P 500, has slipped into negative territory for the year to date, amid signs of slowing jobs growth in the U.S.

The conflict in the Middle East continued to rage. Israeli forces closed in on the city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, engaging in close combat with Hamas fighters in what could be the decisive battle of the two-month-old war and forcing civilians to flee.

U.S. antitrust enforcers are investigating Exxon Mobil's plan to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources, which would be the largest oil-and-gas deal in two decades, The Wall Street Journal reported.

