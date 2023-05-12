Shares of energy companies were more or less flat as traders awaited more data to discern the likely course of the U.S. economy.

Oil futures fell 1.8% for the week, closing at $70.04 a barrel in New York, amid fears that the global economy was headed towards a significant slowdown.

"It's all about the dollar, the King Dollar trade might be making a comeback," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group.

"Oil's had so many headlines -- we've seen disruptions in Iraqi crude, and wildfires in Canada...but you're still seeing a market here that's fearful of recession, and what that would do to short term outlook."

Mr. Moya said the commodity could find a "floor" around the $70-per-barrel milestone as lower demand is priced in, following a significant retreat from 2022 highs above $100 a barrel.

