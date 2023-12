Shares of energy companies rallied alongside oil futures as the dollar tested its lows of the year against other currencies.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England left rates unchanged, validating the Federal Reserve's position that the central-bank war on inflation is close to completion.

Oil prices, which are priced in the greenback worldwide, rose sharply, adding 3% to $71.58 a barrel.

12-14-23 1735ET