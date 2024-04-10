Shares of energy companies ticked up as traders bet the sector would benefit from another wave of inflation.

Oil futures finished sharply higher, buoyed by a Bloomberg report that Iran will soon attack Israel following the latter's strike on Iran's embassy in Syria earlier this month.

Oil futures 98 cents, or nearly 1.2%, to settle at $86.21 in New York. Gasoline prices are nearing all-time highs in anticipation of robust demand during summer driving season.

Chevron completed its exit from Myanmar, giving up its stake in the country's largest natural gas project two years after saying it would depart the troubled Southeast Asian nation in the wake of a military coup.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 1710ET