Energy Shares Fall Even as Oil Prices Continue to Climb -- Energy Roundup

Energy shares fell even as U.S. benchmark oil prices finished higher for a sixth straight session.

A weekly report from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. oil demand is strong and inventories are low.

Total U.S. stockpiles of crude oil and refined fuels including the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by a massive 20 million barrels last week to 1.78 billion barrels, the lowest since June 2014.

The report also showed implied gasoline demand climbed to a level on par with the summer driving season, which is rare for late December. Natural gas finished lower for a second straight day.

