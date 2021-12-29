Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Energy Shares Fall Even as Oil Prices Continue to Climb -- Energy Roundup

12/29/2021 | 04:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Energy shares fell even as U.S. benchmark oil prices finished higher for a sixth straight session.

A weekly report from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. oil demand is strong and inventories are low.

Total U.S. stockpiles of crude oil and refined fuels including the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by a massive 20 million barrels last week to 1.78 billion barrels, the lowest since June 2014.

The report also showed implied gasoline demand climbed to a level on par with the summer driving season, which is rare for late December. Natural gas finished lower for a second straight day.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1659ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 79.28 Delayed Quote.52.71%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.50% 419.5987 Delayed Quote.56.60%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.90% 180.2603 Delayed Quote.53.01%
WTI 0.60% 76.568 Delayed Quote.57.36%
All news about WTI
04:59pDow, S&P 500 Finish at All-Time Highs as COVID-19 Cases Hit New Record
MT
04:59pEnergy Shares Fall Even as Oil Prices Continue to Climb -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:41pDow, S&P 500 Finish at All-Time Highs Even as COVID-19 Cases Hit New Record
MT
04:16pCanada Investors Return With Some Christmas Cheer
MT
04:13pThursday's US, Global Agenda
MT
04:07pEnergy Stocks Falling Despite Late Uptick for Crude Oil
MT
04:04pDow Set to Close at Record as US Stocks Rise Amid New High for COVID-19 Cases
MT
03:54pDallas Fed Says Growth Continues in Oil, Gas Sectors
MT
03:35pICE CLOSING REVIEW : New Contract Highs Reached for Most Old Crop Months
DJ
03:09pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.37% to Settle at $79.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish