Energy shares led sector gains for the day while oil prices extended their recent declines, losing about 6% for the month.

OPEC and its allies are expected to extend crude oil output cuts at their Sunday meeting ahead of the summer driving season in the U.S.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. slipped by one this week to 496, or 59 fewer than a year ago, oil services company Baker Hughes reported. Rigs have been below 500 for the past five weeks, absent a sustained rise in oil prices that would encourage increased drilling. The Energy Information Administration has kept its U.S. oil production estimate at 13.1 million barrels a day since the first week of March. Rigs directed at natural gas increased this week by one to 100, compared with 137 a year ago. Natural gas prices have recovered from multiyear lows that led producers to curb drilling plans earlier in the year.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-24 1716ET