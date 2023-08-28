Shares of energy companies rose as oil futures ended on a mixed note, with U.S. prices posting a gain and global benchmark crude prices settling slightly lower.

The moves for oil came as investors assessed China's latest efforts to bolster its lagging economy and monitored the potential threat posed by Tropical Storm Idalia to crude and product output and demand in the Gulf of Mexico region.

In corporate news, China Petroleum & Chemical's net profit in the first half fell over 19% on year, mainly due to weak demand for chemical and certain refinery products, including naphtha and petroleum coke.

Exxon Mobil said the global effort to curtail greenhouse-gas emissions isn't on track to keep the planet's temperature from rising beyond an increase of 2 degrees Celsius by 2050.

Carbon-dioxide emissions stemming from the world's burning of fossil fuels and energy consumption will shrink to 25 billion metric tons in 2050, down 26% from a peak of 34 billion in the current decade, the oil giant said in an annual outlook.

