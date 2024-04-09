Energy stocks fell as oil prices continued to pull back from the 2024 highs set last week.

The front-month Nymex crude contract fell 1.4% to $85.23 a barrel.

The Energy Information Administration raised its estimate for average Brent crude oil prices this year to $89 a barrel from $87 previously, which it says "reflects our expectation of strong global oil inventory draws during this quarter and ongoing geopolitical risks." The Brent contract for June delivery settled at $89.42 a barrel on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil inventories likely increased last week, while gasoline and distillates stocks are expected to have fallen, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

Analysts forecast that ethanol inventories reported by the EIA on Wednesday may move closer to record highs set during the Covid-19 pandemic.

British energy giant BP expects higher oil and gas production to boost its first-quarter profit.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-24 1656ET