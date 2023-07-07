Shares of energy companies rallied, seeing one of their biggest jumps of the year, after jobs growth moderated.

A rally in oil futures related to Saudi Arabia and Russian plans to curtail production stalled earlier this week because of hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The weak jobs data reduced the odds that the Fed will sustain its rate-hike campaign much longer.

Oil futures rose a session after a reported drawdown in U.S. inventories.

Anglo-Dutch energy giant Shell warned second-quarter upstream production declined from the first three months of the year.

Natural-gas futures fell 8% for the week, settling at $2.58 a million British thermal units as volatile weather in much of the U.S. complicated the outlook for demand.

