Shares of energy companies rose alongside commodities prices.

Oil futures rose 2% as traders bet the U.S. would avert recession. Natural gas futures jumped by more than 8%.

Russia's state energy giant, Rosneft, is close to striking long-term deals to sell substantial supplies of oil, a sign that Moscow can continue to count on petroleum exports to fund its war on Ukraine.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Patterson-UTI Energy agreed to an all-stock merger that would create a company with a value of roughly $5.4 billion.

06-15-23 1753ET