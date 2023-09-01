Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures.

Oil rose 7% for the week as investors prepared for a prolonged hiatus in the Federal Reserve's rate hike campaign. Saudi Arabia is set to attempt another sale of state oil company Aramco's shares.

The kingdom is considering selling a stake of as much as $50 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, an amount that would be the largest offering in the history of capital markets.

Marathon Petroleum on Friday reported equipment issues and excessive emissions at its Galveston Bay refining complex in Texas.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-23 1709ET