Shares of energy companies rose with oil futures as hopes for peace in the Middle East subsided.

Oil futures climbed for a fourth straight session, with Brent crude settling back above the $80-a-barrel threshold after Israel rejected a Hamas offer for a cease-fire and the return of hostages held in Gaza.

Natural gas futures fell to a more than three-year low as a weekly storage report came in as bearish as expected, and near-term weather forecasts remain unsupportive of prices.

