Shares of energy companies rose as oil futures closed at their highs of the year.

U.S.-traded futures closed at $86.91 a barrel, the highest level since Oct. 20. The globally tracked Brent crude oil contract rose almost 5% to settle at $91.17 a barrel in London, the highest mark of the year so far.

Shell expects first-quarter natural-gas production to beat its prior projections after a strong start to the year, but for earnings to be lower than the prior quarter.

04-05-24 1742ET