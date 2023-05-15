Shares of energy companies rose as commodity futures recouped some of their recent losses and two pipeline giants joined forces.

Oklahoma pipeline operator Oneok agreed to buy smaller rival Magellan Midstream Partners for about $14 billion in a deal that would form one of the biggest U.S. midstream companies involved in transporting and storing energy.

U.S.-traded futures reclaimed the psychologically significant $70 per barrel level after four straight weekly declines.

Exxon Mobil reached a settlement with Indonesian villagers who sued the oil giant more than 20 years ago for alleged human-rights abuses by contract guards it hired in Aceh province.

Natural gas futures rose 4.8% to $2.38 per million British thermal units, a two-week high, following Friday's surprisingly low tally of active rigs from oil-services firm Baker Hughes.

