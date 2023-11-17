Shares of energy companies rallied, as oil futures recouped some recent losses.

The SPDR Select Sector Energy exchange-traded fund, which tracks the energy industry group of the S&P 500, rose 2% to $84.88, but is down 7.7% over the last month. Oil futures rose 4.1% to $75.89 a barrel.

"Oil [is] now in bear market ... either global recessionary demand or oil discounting 'peak geopolitical risk,'" said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

Shares of Exxon Mobil rose after brokerage Gerdes Energy Research boosted its rating on the oil giant, citing valuation after the recent selloff.

Natural-gas futures for December post a second straight weekly loss as warmer-than-normal weather continued across much of the U.S. and gas storage rose more than expected.

