Shares of energy companies rose amid optimism for natural-gas and oil futures.

Oil prices finished mixed after a jump on Wednesday, as traders digested the implications of a smaller-than-expected buildup of stockpiles.

Exxon Mobil filed for arbitration to protect what it says is its right to pre-empt Chevron's bid for a stake in a prolific oil project off Guyana, escalating a dispute that could torpedo Chevron's $53 billion deal for Hess.

03-07-24 1742ET