Enwell Energy PLC - Ukraine-focused oil and gas exploration and production company - Reports full-year gas production of 11.2 million cubic feet per day in 2023, down from 12.8 MMcf/d in 2022. Condensate production was 386,000 barrels per day, down from 463,000 barrels in 2022. Liquefied Petroleum Gas production reached 379 barrels per day, up from 318 barrels and Aggregate barrels of oil equivalent per day declined to 2,644 in 2023 from 2,956 boepd the year prior. Explains cash resources at December 31 were around USD77.0 million, comprised of USD56.3 million equivalent in Ukrainian Hryvnia and the balance of USD20.7 million equivalent in a combination of USD, GBP and EUR.

Current stock price: 15.18 pence, down 6.3% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 5.5%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

