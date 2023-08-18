By Dominic Chopping

Equinor said Friday that it has made an oil and gas discovery in the northern North Sea.

The Norwegian energy major said volumes are estimated at between 9 million and 35 million barrels of oil equivalent and consist mostly of oil.

The licensees of the discovery area regard the find as commercial and will consider connecting it to existing infrastructure in the area, it said.

Equinor is operator of the licence, with Var Energi, Inpex Idemitsu Norge and Neptune Energy Norge as partners.

