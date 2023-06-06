Harbour which has a market value of 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) and Talos, valued at $1.7 billion, have held on and off talks about a combination for at least six months, but negotiations rekindled in recent weeks, the sources said.
If there is a deal, it could involve the combined company listing in New York, the sources added.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, cautioned there was no certainty a deal would be reached. Details of the deal terms under discussion could not be learned.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and David French
