The FTSE 100 closed Friday down 0.1% to 7434 points, in line with European peers following strong week-for-week gains, as markets price out the likelihood of further aggressive rate hikes against a backdrop that suggests prices might be slowing much faster than expected, CMC Markets U.K. chief market analyst Michael Hewson says in note. Oil-exposed stocks dragged the index with BP and Shell closing down 2.0% and 1.4%, respectively, as Brent crude slips 1.5%. Retailer Ocado was the worst performer as shares fell 4.1%, followed by Croda and Rolls-Royce, down 2.6% and 2.2%.

ITV No Longer Exploring Acquisition of Production Company All3Media

ITV said Friday that although it continued to monitor, it has decided to stop actively exploring the possible acquisition of film production company All3Media.

Ninety One Assets Under Management Fall

Ninety One said Friday that its assets under management at June 30 has fallen compared with both the same date last year and the earlier quarter.

Burberry Backs Full-Year Guidance as 1Q Retail Sales Met Views

Burberry Group on Friday backed its full-year guidance after first-quarter comparable store sales rose 18%, matching market views, while revenue also grew in the quarter.

Ashmore Group 4Q Assets Under Management Fell on Macro Uncertainty

Ashmore Group said Friday that assets under management fell in the fourth quarter to $55.9 billion from $57.7 billion the previous quarter as global macro uncertainty persists, with some investors reducing risk during the period.

Liontrust 1Q Assets Under Management Fell

Liontrust Asset Management said Friday that assets under management and advice fell in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, but that its business is in robust shape despite the current market environment.

Premier Miton 3Q Assets Under Management Fell

Premier Miton Group said Friday that assets under management declined in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as investors reduced spending amid higher inflation, higher interest rates and continuing market uncertainty.

Johnson Service Group Backs 2023 View After 1H Revenue Rose

Johnson Service Group on Friday backed its full-year guidance after revenue rose in the first half, driven by growth in both its workwear and its hotel, restaurant and catering businesses.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Raises GBP650,000 via Heavily Discounted Placing, Subscription

MGC Pharmaceuticals said Friday that it has raised 650,000 pounds ($853,905) via a heavily discounted share placing and subscription, providing it with working capital for its short-term financing commitments.

TheWorks.co.uk Expects FY 2023 Earnings to Meet Guidance; Accounts Delayed

TheWorks.co.uk said Friday that it expects to report fiscal 2023 earnings in-line with guidance, though its auditor has requested more time to complete their process, delaying publication.

Versarien to Raise GBP650,000 in Discounted Placing

Versarien said Friday it will raise 650,000 pounds ($853,905) via a discounted share placing and that it will use the funds for working capital purposes and as bridge finance ahead of any asset sales.

ZOO Digital 1Q Revenue Falling; Expects Growth to Return in 2H

ZOO Digital Group said Friday that it is seeing a fall in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, though growth is expected to return in the second half.

Uncertainty weighs on UK managers as Liontrust, Premier Miton, Ashmore, NinetyOne all bleed assets -- Financial News

Listed fund houses are leaking billions as investors remain cautious over geopolitics and monetary policy

Dr. Martens to Buy Back Up to GBP50 Mln Shares to Reduce Share Capital

Dr. Martens said Friday that it will buy back up to 50 million pounds ($65.7 million) of shares in order to reduce its share capital.

Savannah Resources Raises GBP300,000 More Than Expected

Savannah Resources said Friday that it raised 6.1 million pounds ($8 million) in a share placing and subscription, which is GBP300,000 more than initially anticipated.

XPS Pensions Agrees XPS Pensions (Nexus) Sale for Up to GBP42.5 Mln

XPS Pensions Group said Friday that it has agreed the sale of its XPS Pensions (Nexus) unit to SEI Master Trust for up to 42.5 million pounds ($55.8 million) cash, and that net proceeds will be used to repay debt.

Ex-Goldman Sachs bankers' boutique sees revenue drop 30% amid deal drought -- Financial News

Five London partners shared a pay pot of $14m, down nearly $10m

Trading Places: A&O boss resigns, UBS names markets leaders, new Lord Mayor revealed -- Financial News

Find out who is on the move in the City and beyond this week

Premier Miton Should Profit Once Sentiment Improves

1211 GMT - Premier Miton's 3Q net outflow of GBP449 million is consistent with trends seen across the industry as investors respond to the effect of rising interest rates and inflation, Investec analyst Rahim Karim says in a note. Although this creates near-term challenges, the quality of the asset manager's platform, combined with the delivery of sustained investment outperformance, should position it well when flows and sentiment improve, Karim says. "This potential combined with an extremely well-capitalized balance sheet leads us to reiterate our buy rating," he says. Shares are down 4.5% at 75 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

Dr. Martens Has an Attractive Value Proposition as Risks Wear off

1206 GMT - Dr. Martens's shares are cheap given the expectations of more robust earnings ahead while headwinds are being left behind, Bank of America Global Research analysts say in a note. The British footwear and clothing brand has issued four profit warnings in the past 12 months while its mid-term guidance cut suggests a reset on expectations, they say. On the other hand, the group's reinvestment in the business could lower operational risks while brand popularity continues to improve, the analysts add. Despite expectations of higher operating costs and weaker U.S. trading over the short term, the group remains with an attractive value proposition, they say. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

Griffin Mining Could See Share-Price Rise in 2H

1101 GMT - Griffin Mining's 2Q production update showed its continued increasing output, as the company looks to maximize productivity at the Caijiaying mine, Berenberg analyst Richard Hatch writes in a research note. The mining company posts 1H results in August, and Berenberg sees a strong net cash position at period end of $37 million, providing scope for a dividend policy to materialize in the near term, Hatch says. "A firming of zinc prices combined with upcoming development into new ore zones can push the share price higher in 2H," the analyst adds. Berenberg rates the stock buy with a 110 pence price target. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

