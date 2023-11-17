The FTSE 100 index closed Friday up 1.25% to 7504 points, in line with European peers, lifted by an oil-price recovery from four-month lows and despite much-weaker-than-expected retail sales data, IG senior market analyst Axel Rudolph says in a note. Energy heavyweight Shell's shares closed up 2.1%, followed by BP, up 2.0%, as the price of Brent crude increased 3.1% to $79.84. Financial stocks were among the blue-chip index's top performers, with Standard Chartered shares leading the table with a 4.7% increase, followed by marketing and support-services group DCC and NatWest, up 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively.

LSEG to Return $1.24 Bln via Share Buybacks During 2024; Sets Medium-Term Targets

London Stock Exchange Group plans to return 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion) to shareholders via buybacks over next year and has set a target to grow organic revenue mid-to-high-single digit annually, accelerating after 2024.

Marston's CEO Andrew Andrea Steps Down; Justin Platt Named Successor

Marston's said Andrew Andrea will step down as chief executive officer with immediate effect, and named Justin Platt as successor, effective from Jan. 10.

Indivior Extends Relationship, Board Representation of Major Shareholder

Indivior said it has extended its relationship agreement with shareholder Scopia Capital Management, extending the board tenure of director Jerome Lande, who is Scopia's representative, until the end of 2024.

Amigo Holdings Shares Fall as Trading Resumes After Deal Failed

Amigo Holdings shares fell as trading resumed on Friday after the company's potential deal with Craven House Capital and others fell through.

Gresham Technologies Shares Fall on Revenue Hit From Low-Margin ANZ Business Exit

Gresham Technologies shares fell 13% in early trade after the company said that it is exiting the lower-margin legacy sub-contracting business with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, reducing revenue next year.

Indivior to Begin $100 Mln Share Buyback

Indivior said it will repurchase up to $100 million shares to reduce its issued share capital and return cash to shareholders.

Record PLC Shares Fall After Target Miss on Product Delays

Record PLC shares fell as much as 12.5% on Friday after the company said it may take longer than planned to meet the goals set out in February after new product launch delays lead to targets being missed for the first half-year.

