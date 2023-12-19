The FTSE 100 Index closed Tuesday up 0.3% at 7638 points, in line with global peers and with most of the stocks in positive terrain. Online grocer Ocado led the index closing up 5.3%, followed by miners Fresnillo and Anglo American, up 3.9% and 3.85%, respectively. Flutter Entertainment shares rose 3.5% following a rating upgrade from Peel Hunt, ahead of its U.S. listing which is due to go live on Jan. 29, CMC Markets U.K. chief market analyst Michael Hewson says in a note.

COMPANIES NEWS:

Superdry Performance Hurt by Warm Weather, Challenging Consumer Market

Superdry said that its performance over the first half of fiscal 2024 was hurt by the challenging consumer retail market and mild autumn, which delayed purchases of its Autumn/Winter 2023 collection.

De La Rue Backs Guidance After Better-Than-Expected Operating Profit

De La Rue backs its fiscal-year guidance after a better-than-expected operating profit in the first half of fiscal 2024.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Interim Results Delayed Due to Valuation Concerns

Hipgnosis Songs Fund said its accounts for the first half of fiscal 2024 will be delayed due to concerns over the valuation of its assets.

Global Ports Holding Swung to Pretax Profit on Higher Passenger Numbers

Global Ports Holding said it swung to a pretax profit for the first half of its fiscal year as passenger numbers rose, and raised its passenger guidance for the year.

Tavistock Investments Shares Rise on Swing to Pretax Profit

Shares of Tavistock Investments rose after the company swung to pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2024 and reported higher revenue.

DP Eurasia Shares Rise on New Jubilant FoodWorks Bid That Values It at GBP139.3 Mln

Shares of DP Eurasia rose after Jubilant FoodWorks, its largest shareholder, raised its offer for the company in a deal that valued DP Eurasia at around 139.3 million pounds ($176.2 million).

Superdry Shares Dive on Profit Warning

Superdry shares fell as much as 33% in early trade after the company became the latest European clothing retailer to warn on profits, blaming a challenging consumer retail market and mild autumn weather which have hurt sales of its Autumn/Winter range.

AngloGold Ashanti to Invest C$22.1M in G2 Goldfields

G2 Goldfields said Tuesday that mining company AngloGold Ashanti intends to make a 22.1 million Canadian dollar ($16.5 million) investment in the company.

BP Short-Lists Three Executives to Be Next CEO, Reuters Reports

--Oil major BP has short-listed three candidates to become its next chief executive officer, including Interim CEO Murray Auchincloss, Reuters reports citing unnamed sources.

MARKET TALK:

European Stocks Trade Mixed; U.S. Eyes Gains

1213 GMT - European stocks trade mixed, though Asia markets mostly rose and Wall Street looks set for gains. The Stoxx Europe 600 advances 0.2%, the DAX rallies 0.3%, the FTSE 100 trades flat and the CAC 40 drops 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.4% after the Bank of Japan decided to stick to ultra-loose monetary policy. IG futures data show the Dow opening at 37331, versus Monday's close of 37306. Brent crude retreats 0.2% to $77.81 a barrel. "News that more shipping companies would avoid the Red Sea boosted oil prices and could lead to problems in global supply chains, but the announcement of a U.S.-led taskforce in the region to deal with attacks has limited the impact," IG analysts write. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

