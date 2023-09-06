(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open lower on Wednesday, as higher yields amid concerns over rising prices weigh on sentiment.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 to open down 23.6 points, 0.3%, at 7,414.33 on Wednesday. The index of London large-caps closed down 14.83 points, 0.2%, at 7,437.93 on Tuesday.

"European markets fell for the second successive day yesterday, as weak services PMIs for August, along with concerns over sticky inflation briefly pushed the FTSE 100 and DAX to one-month lows," said CMC Markets' Michael Hewson.

The recent climb in oil prices is at the forefront of investors' minds.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Arabian energy ministry said the kingdom's production cut of one million barrels per day which first took effect in July will continue "for another three months until the end of December 2023". Russia's export cut of 300,000 barrels per day will continue for the same period, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a separate statement.

Brent oil was trading at USD90.02 a barrel early Wednesday, slightly lower than USD90.31 late Tuesday.

"There is increasing concern that the rise in oil prices that we've seen since June, will put a base under the recent slowdown in prices, and keep inflation at elevated levels for longer," Hewson added.

Further, there is also the potential for further fluctuation in natural gas prices. Workers at two major Chevron liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia have declared their intention to strike for a two-week period amid an ongoing dispute about pay and working conditions.

The Offshore Alliance union, representing employees at the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects in Western Australia, disclosed that the strike will commence on September 14.

The dispute between the workers and Chevron has been intensifying, with both parties struggling to find common ground in their negotiations.

The dollar was slightly weaker in early exchanges in Europe, but remained firm compared to recent weeks.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2576 early Wednesday, higher than USD1.2564 at the London equities close on Tuesday. The euro traded at USD1.0734, higher than USD1.0713. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY147.36, down versus JPY147.66.

In the US on Tuesday, Wall Street ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.6%, the S&P 500 down 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.1%.

In Asia on Wednesday, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was up 0.5%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.2%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.1%. The S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.7%.

Gold was quoted at USD1,927.57 an ounce, little changed from USD1,926.63.

In Wednesday's UK corporate calendar, there are full-year results from Barratt Developments, Ashmore and Darktrace. There will also be half-year results from Restaurant Group and trading statements from Halfords and WH Smith.

The economic calendar has a UK construction PMI print at 0930 BST, EU retail sales at 1000 BST and two services PMI readings for the US from 1445 BST. There will also be an interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.