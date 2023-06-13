NEW DELHI (Reuters) - As India prepares for a powerful cyclone that is likely to hit its west coast this week, the government has directed all offshore oil installations to ensure the immediate return of all staff and advised ports to also take preventive action.

With many oil and container ports stopping cargo operations in the western state of Gujarat, here is a look at some of the major operations that have been affected ahead of the storm, which has been named Cyclone Biparjoy.

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

Reliance Industries, which operates the world's largest refining complex, suspended exports of diesel and other oil products from Sikka port on Monday.

ADANI PORTS

The Adani conglomerate's port business, Adani Ports, suspended its vessel operations at Mundra and Tuna ports on Monday in view of the advisory issued by the weather service. Mundra is the country's biggest commercial port and has its largest coal import terminal.

NAYARA ENERGY

Private refiner Nayara Energy, although not closing operations at its Vadinar port, has directed all vessels not to enter port limits.

GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited said operations at its Pipavav port had been suspended since late Saturday evening and would get back to normal once "prevailing weather conditions" improved.

KEY SINGAPORE

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday evacuated 50 personnel from an oil rig off Gujarat's coast named Key Singapore, which is owned by Dubai-based Shelf Drilling and is currently working for Cairn Oil & Gas (Vedanta Ltd ).

OTHER PORTS

Apart from these, the Bedi, Navlakhi, Porbandar, Okha, and Bhavnagar ports have also been closed due to the cyclone.

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal and Mohi Narayan; Editing by Conor Humphries)