Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Australia, Hungary and South Africa-focused oil and gas company - On Monday, announces the start of the 30-day initial production testing at the Shenandoah South 1H well in EP117, operated by Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Ltd's joint venture partner, Tamboran B2 Pty Ltd. Explains for normal operational reasons, the SS1H well was shut-in for a three week soak period and was successfully re-opened on January 25. The aim of soaking was to allow for sufficient stimulation fluid to be absorbed by the shale, increasing the relative permeability to gas of the formation and enhancing future production performance. The IP30 test has now commenced, and results are expected by the end of February.

Current stock price: 10.00 pence

12-month change: up 7.5%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

