(Alliance News) - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Australia, Hungary and South Africa-focused oil and gas company - Says its loss for the third quarter of 2023 was USD1.0 million, widening from USD822,0000 the year prior. In the first nine months of the year, the firm's loss narrowed to USD2.5 million, from USD2.9 million previously. Does not record any revenue for the period, unchanged from a year ago. Says it will continue to focus on cost management and improving the efficiency of its operations.

Current stock price: 7.00 pence each

12-month change: up 2.2%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

