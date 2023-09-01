Fenikso Ltd - investment in oil & gas assets in Nigeria, previously known as Lekoil Ltd - Announces receipt of funds under the Lekoil & Gas Investments loan entered in to on December 31 2022 as part of the Fenikso restructuring. Fenikso received USD800,785 as partial repayment of the loan of USD51.92 billion the remaining balance is US$47,760,755. The amount received equates to 8.65% of the most recent payment from crude oil sales received by LOGI. The next payment is scheduled for the beginning of October. The proceeds will go towards paying the first instalment of the Savanah Energy Investments Ltd loan.

Current stock price: EUR0.0060

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.