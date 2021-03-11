Fiscal Stimulus, Vaccine Rollouts Brighten OPEC's Oil Demand Forecasts

By David Hodari

A growing wave of fiscal stimulus and the continuing rollout of coronavirus vaccinations are helping to brighten this year's outlooks for economic growth and oil demand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Thursday.

In its closely-scrutinized monthly market report, OPEC increased its global oil demand forecast by as much as 200,000 barrels a day and its forecast for global economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 5.1%. The cartel cited the U.S.'s latest $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus bill and "the continuing recovery in Asian economies" in its move.

In its report, OPEC pointed to the uncertainty facing the oil market in the coming months, decreasing its global demand estimate for the first half of the year due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions but increasing its demand forecast for the second half of the year as "economic activity is expected to accelerate as the impact of the pandemic is expected to taper off."

Oil prices rose Thursday, with Brent crude oil -- the global benchmark -- up 0.9% at $68.53 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. benchmark, climbing 0.8% to $64.99 a barrel.

Crude prices have risen 80% from their late-October lows and that rally has accelerated in recent weeks, with OPEC choosing to keep supply tighter for longer. In its report, the cartel noted that the crude stocks of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's rich nations dropped in January to 46 million barrels above the 2015-2019 average, with all three major global regions winnowing down the supply glut they built up during the worst of the pandemic.

Still, prices have slipped so far this week with some analysts suggesting oil's rally has begun to overheat.

A cautiously upbeat outlook and the recent sharp rally in oil prices prompted OPEC to raise its supply forecast for non-OPEC producers such as Canada, the U.S., Norway, and Russia to a million barrels a day this year.

The cartel also said it expects to be a major beneficiary from the pickup in demand. The Vienna-based organization expects demand for its own crude in 2021 to be 4.9 million barrels a day higher than last year. While that still doesn't reverse last year's 6.9 million barrel a day drop in demand for OPEC crude, it may reassure ministers about the production cuts they last week chose to relax by a smaller amount than the market had expected.

On March 4, the cartel and its allies decided to relax cuts by 150,000 barrels a day, when several analysts had forecast increases of 10 times that figure. That brought the group's overall cuts to 6.9 million barrels a day, down from more than 9 million barrels a day at the nadir of the 2020 oil price crash.

Meanwhile, OPEC's report showed that Saudi Arabia last month cut 930,000 barrels of the million barrels a day that it had promised to unilaterally hold back from the market, according to secondary sources cited by OPEC.

That said, the organization still sees few fresh signs that U.S. production -- which before the pandemic had challenged the cartel's status as the world's swing oil producer -- will rebound to near its pre-coronavirus levels.

OPEC left its forecast for a 160,000 barrel-per-day increase in U.S. supply for 2021 unchanged, explaining that non-OPEC "upstream capital spending in 2021 is expected to remain well below 2019 levels, mainly due to the significantly lower projected investment in U.S. shale."

