The plane flew more than 130 km (80 miles) from the capital Jakarta to Pelabuhan Ratu in the southern part of Java island last week, using jet fuel containing 2.4% palm content, Garuda chief executive Irfan Setiaputra said in a statement.
"With these results, Garuda Indonesia is ready to explore the use of sustainable aviation fuel on commercial flights," Irfan said, adding that a wider use of the fuel would be based on a comprehensive study.
Garuda had conducted a static test and engine ground test since July prior to the flight test.
The world's biggest palm oil producer, Indonesia has been pushing for wider use of edible oils and a reduction in crude oil imports.
In 2021, the country ran a flight test with the same fuel on an aircraft made by state-owned Dirgantara Indonesia, flying from the city Bandung in West Java to the capital Jakarta.
(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Bernadette Christina; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)