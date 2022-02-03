Log in
Food Prices Rebound as Vegetable Oils Hit All-Time High

02/03/2022 | 04:50am EST
By Will Horner


Global food prices rebounded in January, setting a fresh 11-year high, as supply constraints lifted vegetable-oil prices, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said Thursday.

The FAO's Food Prices Index, a measure of the most commonly-traded food commodities, rose 1.1% to 135.7 points. The rise puts the index, which fell last month, back at its highest level since 2011.

Vegetable-oil prices led the rise as they gained 4.2% last month and set an all-time high. Prices rose in part due to rising crude-oil prices. Some vegetable oils can be used as biofuels and so offer an alternative to oil-based fuels. Palm-oil prices rose on concerns about supplies from leading producer Indonesia.

"Reduced export availabilities on top of other supply-side constraints, especially labor shortages and unfavorable weather, largely pushed vegetable oil prices up to an all-time high," said Boubaker Ben-Belhassen, director of the FAO's markets and trade division. "There is a concern the impacts of these constraints will not ease quickly," he added.

Dairy prices rose for a fifth consecutive month, climbing 2.4% in January. Grains and meat prices also inched up modestly.

Sugar prices fell 3.1% as crop prospects in major producers India, Brazil and Thailand rose.


Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0450ET

